Travel VITM Da Nang 2022 to take place in December The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Da Nang 2022 will take place in the central city this December, it was made known at a recent press conference.

Travel Vietnam Airlines launches online check-in at Tuy Hoa airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will launch an online check-in service for passengers departing from Tuy Hoa airport in the south-central province of Phu Yen from October 11 to improve convenience.

Travel Da Nang welcomes first int’l cruise ship after COVID-19 hiatus French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 200 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Tien Sa port, becoming the first of its kind to visit the central coastal city of Da Nang after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel French cruise ship takes foreign tourists to Thua Thien-Hue province Le Lapérouse, a luxury cruise ship of France with 200 foreign travellers, docked at Chan May port in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 9 night.