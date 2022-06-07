Culture - Sports President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 11th International Art Photo Exhibition The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) held a ceremony to present awards of the 11th International Art Photo Contest in Vietnam in 2021 (VN-21) and opened an exhibition of entry photos on June 7.

Culture - Sports Women the ‘Golden Roses’ of Vietnamese athletics Vietnam’s athletics took 22 gold medals at SEA Games 31, a new record in the number of golds obtained in an edition of the sporting event. Female athletes secured 14 golds, helping Vietnam retain the regional throne in the sport for the third consecutive Games.

Videos Con Dao raft race held in tribute to revolutionaries Con Dao Island was once dubbed “Hell on Earth” as it was home to a brutal prison where many revolutionaries were jailed during the war time. The prison witnessed hundreds of uprisings and escape attempts by boat and raft, but most were unsuccessful and resulted in recapture or death at sea. A raft face festival has been held for 16 years, as part of efforts to recall the unforgettable memories.

Culture - Sports Non-profit sound workshop build capacity for Vietnamese filmmakers, artists A non-profit sound workshop called “Sonic Ground” was opened in Hanoi on June 6 for ten micro-budget and independent filmmakers, video artists and artists of other mediums from all over Vietnam.