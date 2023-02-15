After 2 years of being heavily affected by COVID-19, Binh Thuan’s tourism sector has recorded impressive signs of recovery and growth.

It welcomed 700,000 visitors in January, including 24,000 foreign tourists.

Since the pandemic, domestic and international tourists have tended to favour green and safe tourism. Aware of the trend, Binh Thuan’s tourism sector has promoted its strength - beach resort tourism.

Binh Thuan expects a strong and impressive recovery in its tourism sector this year thanks to a range of activities, of which National Tourism Year is the biggest event.

It not only promotes tourism links between localities but is also an opportunity to attract domestic and international tourists, contributing to enhancing Binh Thuan’s position on the tourism map. The province is rushing to carefully prepare for the opening ceremony, slated for March 25.

Binh Thuan is focusing on developing attractive and novel tourism products to satisfy the tastes of tourists. With many favourable conditions, the local tourism sector is expected to make breakthroughs and develop significantly, especially during the 2023 National Tourism Year./.

VNA