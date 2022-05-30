Binh Thuan’s fishermen given national flags, life jackets
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee in collaboration with the VRCS’s chapter in the south central province of Binh Thuan and sponsors on May 30 presented 140 national flags, 1,250 life jackets, and 140 first aid bags to local poor and near-poor, and disadvantaged fishermen.
Binh Thuan’s fishermen receive national flags, life jackets at a ceremony on May 30 (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee in collaboration with the VRCS’s chapter in the south central province of Binh Thuan and sponsors on May 30 presented 140 national flags, 1,250 life jackets, and 140 first aid bags to local poor and near-poor, and disadvantaged fishermen.
Former State President Truong Tan Sang and representatives from the VRCS and local officials attended the hand-over ceremony.
As part of activities in the programme "Safety for poor and disadvantaged fishermen” launched by the VRCS Central Committee in the period of 2022-2027, the event is hoped to encourage local fishermen to maintain their operations in fishing grounds.
With a long coastline, Binh Thuan is one of the three key fishing grounds of the country.
The province currently has 7,500 fishing boats with about 26,500 fishermen, including those from poor and near-poor, and disadvantaged households, who are directly engaged in offshore fishing activities. More than 7,800 local fishermen are fishing without life jackets or lifebuoys.
Representing local fishermen, Huynh Van Phuoc from Phan Thiet city said the gifts are meaningful to local people, stressing the commitment to strictly following regulations on fishing, and coordinating with the Coast Guard and the Vietnam People's Navy in protecting the country's sovereignty over seas and islands./.