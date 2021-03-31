Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Binh Xa village home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans

The 1980s was the golden age of Binh Xa village, Binh Phu commune, Thach That district, Hanoi, home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. Through ups and downs, the fans gain favour of not only domestic customers but also foreign ones thanks to local artisans’ activeness and creativeness.
VNA

  • Trunks of Giang tree (a species of Bamboo) from Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai and Dien Bien provinces are the main material for making Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The trunks are split into flat strings (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Flat strings are dyed with vivid colours to create colourful Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Bodhi-leave-shaped fans are formed through artisans’ skillful hands. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Nguyen Thi Dung (black top, centred) and her family have a long tradition of making Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Skilled workers in Dai Viet Company pack Bodhi-leave-shaped fans for export. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Bodhi-leave-shaped fans (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Artistic lamps and fans from Binh Phu - Thach Xa craft village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Artistic lamps and fans from Binh Phu - Thach Xa craft village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Rattan and bamboo products of Binh Phu - Thach Xa craft village are exhibited within the 2020 Folk Culture in Contemporary Life Festival. (Photo:VNP/VNA)

Other albums