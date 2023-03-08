Society Bac Giang multiplies commune-level friendly administration model The northern province of Bac Giang will continue building, spreading and promoting the effectiveness of the "Commune-level friendly administration" model in the near future, according to the provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission.

Society Bayer announces landmark training and education agreement with pharmacies Global leader in health care and nutrition Bayer Vietnam recently announced new agreements with two large Vietnamese retail pharmacies, Pharmacity and FPT Long Chau, to enhance the contribution of pharmacists to public healthcare and strengthen the services the companies provide their customers.

Society One more French employment support centre opens in Da Nang The Francophone employment support centre (centre d'employabilité francophone - CEF Danang) was inaugurated at the University of Technology and Education - the University of Danang (UD) in central Da Nang city on March 7.