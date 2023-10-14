Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam officially deployed level 2 electronic identification authentication for air passengers on domestic flights at airports nationwide from August 2.

Specifically, the authority required agencies and units to apply the use of level-2 authentication accounts for passengers boarding domestic flights.

According to the Ministry of Transport's Transportation Department, passenger transport continued to record positive results in the first nine months of 2023.

The transport sector carried over 3.4 billion turns of passengers in the period, up over 13% year-on-year. The volume of railway passengers experienced the highest increase in the period, expanding by over 44% compared to the same period last year. It was followed by sea transport (43%) and air transport (22%)./.

VNA