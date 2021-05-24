Bird's eye view photos featuring Vietnam’s beauty impress international viewers
Water-chestnuts harvesting (Photo: Pham Huy Trung)Hanoi (VNA) - Twenty-one works of 14 Vietnamese photographers have been listed in Top 100 best drone photos at the 2020 35AWARDS International Photography Contest.
35AWARDS is a major international award initiated in 2015 by the creators of the professional photo community 35photo.pro.
Each year, the competition has five juries from 50 countries evaluating the entries in three stages.
Last year’s contest attracted the participation of 123,400 photographers from 173 countries and territories, competing in 27 categories.
The winning photos feature beautiful and colorful Vietnam with viewers all over the world./.