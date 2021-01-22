Business Rice exports to Philippines surpass 1-billion-USD mark The Philippines was the top importer of Vietnamese rice in 2020, purchasing 2.22 million tonnes worth 1.06 billion USD, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent in volume and 19.3 percent in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee opens official portal The official portal of the Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee was put into operation at a ceremony in Vientiane on January 21.