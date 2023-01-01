Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.



Ordinary passports, issued before January 1, 2023 according to previously issued forms, are still valid until the expiry of the period stated in the passport.



Another change is that the “surname”, “middle name” and “first name” will be printed on two separate lines, making it easier for Vietnamese citizens while handling immigration and residence procedures abroad, said the department.



Each page of the new passport will feature the country’s iconic and heritage landscapes such as Ha Long Bay, Hue Imperial City, Hung Kings Temple, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong Wharf, Lung Cu Flag Tower, To Vo Gate - Ly Son Island, contributing to popularising Vietnam’s images to the world.



The move is in accordance with the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens, the Civil Code and Law on Civil Status, and international practices used by most countries globally such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Laos and Cambodia.



It is also meant to realise the Resolution adopted by the 15th National Assembly's fourth session in November./.