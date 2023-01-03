Birthplace information added on new Vietnamese passports
The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.
Ordinary passports, issued before January 1, 2023 according to previously issued forms, are still valid until the expiry of the period stated in the passport.
Another change is that the “surname”, “middle name” and “first name” will be printed on two separate lines, making it easier for Vietnamese citizens while handling immigration and residence procedures abroad, said the department./.