Politics HCM City, US state look to expand cooperation Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation with Oregon in areas of mutual interest and those that the US state has strengths such as in urban governance, healthcare, education, trade and investment, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai told Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon at a meetingin the southern hub on November 16.

Politics NA Chairman to attends AIPA-43, pays official visits to Cambodia, Philippines Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) and pay officials visits to Cambodia and the Philippines from November 19 – 25.

Politics Thai PM hosts official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese President Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his wife and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at the Government House in Bangkok on November 16 afternoon.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.