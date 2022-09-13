Society Vietnam’s National Day marked in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia held a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on September 12.

Society Int’l seminar on socialism in new era The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held the ninth international seminar on socialism in Hanoi on September 12, featuring the socialism model in the new context of the era.

Society HCM City launches new bus route Ho Chi Minh City’s Transport Department on September 12 launched bus route 109 connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Sai Gon bus station.

Society Education ministry USAID sign first MOU to improve Vietnam's higher education The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on September 12 announced that it has signed its first-ever Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam (MOET) to improve the quality of Vietnamese higher education.