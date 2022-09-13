Birthplace information to be printed on new Vietnamese passports
The Ministry of Public Security has directed the Vietnam Immigration Department and other agencies abroad to print the information on “place of birth” in the annotation section of the new passports from September 15.
The move aims to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to enter other countries, as recently several countries suspended the issuance of visas to holders of the new Vietnamese passports due to a lack of the birthplace information.
The ministry will submit to the government and the National Assembly's Standing Committee a report on a resolution to include birthplace information into all of the Vietnamese passports.
It also gave specific guidelines for the holders of the new passports to get the “place of birth” information added to their passports.
The new Vietnamese passports has been in use since July 1 this year./.