BKAV’s first batch of AI cameras exported to US
BKAV's AI assembly line. (Photo courtesy of BKAV)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnam-based cybersecurity corporation BKAV exported its first batch of artificial intelligence (AI) View security cameras to the US, the most demanding market in the world.
The products will be installed at the headquarters of the US tech giant Qualcomm Incorporated in California. The next batch is expected to be deployed in a large park in the US by the end of the year.
To export the cameras, the firm had to obtain an FCC certificate. This is a strict certificate issued by the Federal Communications Commission, applicable to electronic equipment products, radio transmitters frequency emitting devices produced or sold in the US. FCC certificates also guarantee the products will be accepted in other markets.
BKAV’s AI cameras also meet the ONVIF standard, certifying the products will be compatible with popular video management software systems in the world such as Milestone and Genetec.
“At the Qualcomm’s headquarters, AI View will be presented in a key project of its smart city deployment strategy. BKAV has got the first order after more than three months entering the US,” said Tommy Le, BKAV’s vice president of business development in the US.
“This is a huge step forward that affirms our capabilities and the superiority of our products. From here we have the foundation to further develop in this market, towards the position of top five leading camera manufacturers in the world.”
The BKAV cameras are capable of facial recognition, people counting, face mask detection, fire detection, automatic number-plate recognition, and car parking space detection. The cameras are 20 percent more competitively priced than the products of famous manufacturers from Europe.
In addition to the US, BKAV is promoting a series of AI camera projects in India, Mexico, Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries.
BKAV said it is one of the first manufacturers in the world to successfully integrate AI into security cameras./.