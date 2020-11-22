Business Electronics industrial clusters to be piloted The Ministry of Planning and Investment has instructed localities to review and report on the development of industrial zones with investment projects in the electronics industry with a scale starting from 20 million USD.

Business Ministry working to promote growth of support industries The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has introduced a range of measures to boost the growth of support industries in a bid to promote the engagement of local companies in production chains.

Business Real estate inventories see decline: ministry Inventories in the real estate market have been on the decrease thanks to increasing liquidity, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).