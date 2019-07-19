With its decentralised, transparent and high-security features, blockchain is a revolutionary technology expected to drive change in the future and be used in many areas.

A co-working space in Hanoi.

Half of the four startups working here use blockchain applications.

In agriculture, blockchain is also widely used. Mỹ Xương cooperative in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is among the first to apply blockchain in tracing their mangoes’ origin. By scanning a QR code, all information on the product can be easily traced. With its transparent and high-security features, blockchain is a breakthrough example in the context of the emerging Industry 4.0.

Blockchain is a technology for storing and transmitting information and data by blocks linked together. Many countries are putting policies into effect for the full development of blockchain.

Following global trends, Vietnam needs to continue to monitor, encourage and promote the advantages of blockchain technology, as well as study and develop policies to minimise risks.-VNA