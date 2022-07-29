At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Blockchain Global Day 2022, themed “Into the Infinity Con-Verse convened”, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29 as the first in a series of the annual blockchain exhibitions intended to maximise conditions to facilitate the development of the industry in Vietnam.



Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, the event was co-organised by the Saigon Innovation Hub (Sihub) under the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, Spac3Ship – a blockchain-focused investment firm, and partners Infinity Ventures Crypto and YGG SEA Vietnam.



Being held for the first time, it is attracting a wide range of blockchain projects in Vietnam and abroad. They include those applying the technology in game and finance like Aethr, Topebox, Football Battle, and Puffgo, as well as in food and entertainment such as 3 Sach, SingSing, FPT Smarthome, and GS25.



Their representatives are set to conduct presentations on their products and attend a specialised discussion session to directly raise capital from investment funds and investment matching programmes.



Investment funds like Vina Capital Ventures and Ventory Labs are also joining the event, with visitors being able to see dozens of project booths in the midst of a modern blockchain world simulated with colour and massive 3D shapes.



According to Huynh Kim Tuoc, CEO of SiHub, the exhibition is SiHub's strategic step in helping blockchain contribute more to life in all fields, including imports and exports, finance, healthcare, and education.



Nguyen Dang Quynh Anh, a representative of SPAC3SHIP, said the event is expected to contribute to Vietnam’s blockchain development. When projects find resources and successfully raise capital, the Vietnamese industry will create a highlight and even be the next technological unicorn in the world, she added./.