Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Blockchain Innovation Tour was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6, as part of the series of “BIT Southeast Asia” blockchain events in the region, looking to connect projects and foreign investment funds with host countries.



The events will take place in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Singapore, attracting international speakers and projects from big names such as Med-H, Black Box, GrEARN, IH Star, Asset Stream, BitVR, and Opsis.



Kelly Liu – Executive Director of Houbi Global, the leading global digital asset exchange firm – said projects will receive marketing support via direct presentations and social media.



Ken Nizam – Executive Director of Block Asia, the first and fastest-growing blockchain portal, with 1 million views each year and headquarters in Singapore and branches in the Republic of Korea, Germany, and China – described ASEAN as an emerging blockchain market.



More and more blockchain communities from developing countries, including Vietnam, are looking to access promising projects across the world.



With BIT Southeast Asia, the organising board wants to share blockchain projects that are already underway with local communities.



A representative from Block Asia pledged to stand side-by-side with projects to narrow the gap with local communities, as well as work with strategic partners to support projects.



Verner Alvar, founder of Med-H, said his project aims to create a network of confidential medical archives for patients and medical experts. Thanks to blockchain technology, users will be able to control their personal data with the touch of a finger. –VNA