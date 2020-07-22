Health 12 new imported cases of COVID-19 reported on July 21 morning Vietnam recorded 12 new infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 21 morning, and all are imported cases boarding a flight four days ago, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Russian expert positive for COVID-19 A Russian expert has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Vietnam, raising the national tally to 384 as of 6pm on July 20, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Pharmedi Vietnam to be held online for first time The 2020 Pharmed & Healthcare Vietnam (Pharmedi Vietnam) is slated for September 16-19 in both offline and online platforms in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on July 20.

Health No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning, and there were also no new infection cases overnight to report, said the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.