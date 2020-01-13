Society Outstanding army coaches, athletes honoured Army coaches and athletes who showed excellent performances at international sporting events in 2019 were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on January 13.

Society Top legislator meets with former senior NA leaders National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.

Society PM applauds Military Region 5’s performance Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc checked the combat readiness of the High Command of Military Region 5 at its headquarters in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.

Society Former Da Nang leaders jailed for land management violations The Hanoi People’s Court on January 13 handed jail sentences to 21 defendants found guilty of “violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” and “violating land management regulations”.