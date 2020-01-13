Blood drive held in Ninh Binh
Nearly 1,000 people joined a blood drive in the northern province of Ninh Binh province on January 12.
Blood donors join the drive in Ninh Binh province. (Source: VNA)
Ninh Binh (VNA) - Nearly 1,000 people joined a blood drive in the northern province of Ninh Binh province on January 12.
The event was organised by the Ninh Binh General Hospital, the Ninh Binh Red Cross Society their partners and ended with 750 units of blood donated.
Bui Trong Ky, Chairman of the Ninh Bình Red Cross Society, said the society regularly educates locals on the importance of blood donation, a noble action that saves lives, he added.
Do Thi Mai Hoa, a donor, said she has donated blood several times as she hoped to help save others. Hoa also often talks to people in her local area about giving blood.
More than 50,000 people have donated blood in Ninh Binh in the past five years, with some 35,000 units of blood have been collected./.