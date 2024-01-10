In a report issued on January 8 on its latest survey, Bloomberg cited analysts' opinions as saying that, Vietnam’s economy is recovering. It is likely to grow 6.3% in the first quarter, and 6.5% in the April-June period.

Foreign direct investment to the country is likely to remain forthcoming, and it will stay attractive over the coming years, as companies diversify and de-risk their supply chains by expanding into the Southeast Asian country, the analysts forecasted.

Notably, competitive wage costs, a wide network of trade agreements and supportive business environment are key advantages for the Vietnamese economy, they added.

The analysts also expect the annual inflation to average a faster 3.5% this year from 3% earlier, before easing to 3.2% in 2025./.

