A corner of Van Don island district of Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is pulling ahead in the race to reopen Southeast Asia to city-hoppers and sunseekers, an article of US magazine Bloomberg has written.

For a country of nearly 100 million that borders China, Vietnam has been a standout case through the COVID-19 pandemic, it said, adding that there are about 330 cases and no deaths. Success in containing the epidemic means domestic travel has already restarted.

“Vietnam has been among the first countries globally to get its citizens holidaying again,” it underlined.

A “Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam” campaign began just as the country’s airline industry restarted regular schedules.

Last year, there were 85 million domestic tourists, who made up more than 80 percent of all visitors./.