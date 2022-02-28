The “blue shirt shippers” are local Youth Union members, and took responsibility for collecting information about local people’s demand for food, medicine, and other essentials and then delivered these to their homes.

Fifteen “blue shirt shipper” teams with 153 members from the Yen Bai Youth Union have continued their activities in the hope of providing timely support to families with COVID-19 cases.

The Youth Union has also called on organisations and individuals to support the families by supplying medicine.

The young people of Yen Bai city are showing the enthusiasm of the youth by closely working with local authorities and people to quickly control the COVID-19 pandemic and adapt safely in restoring socio-economic development./.

