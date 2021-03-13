Bo Da pagoda, home to Vietnam’s biggest tower garden
Lying on Phuong Hoang (Phoenix) Mountain and facing the Cau River, Bo Da, also known as Duc La, Pagoda is among the most major centre of Truc Lam Zen Buddhism. The thousand-year-old tower garden is located outside the worshipping hall, encircled by an old brick wall. Inside the towers is the bone-ash and sarira of 1,214 monks and nuns. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
The pagoda’s tower garden is considered the most largest and most beautiful of its kind in Vietnam. This is where the bone-ash and sarira of over 1,000 monks and nuns are kept. Most of the towers are 3-5m high and have three or four stories. These towers, inscribed with the dates of birth and death of the monks, are a valuable source for researchers of Lam Te Buddhism.(Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
A long wall around the tower garden was built from mountain rocks, bricks and clay, creating a serene and deep look for the garden. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Bo Da pagoda appears to be a closed complex from the outside yet features hundreds of compartments that all open into one another on the inside. The special structure provides visitors with a sacred, secluded refuge from the outside world. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Bo Da Pagoda was built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty, the golden age of Buddhism in Vietnam. The pagoda, which has survived several wars and been renovated many times throughout the centuries, now demonstrates the architectural style of the Nguyen Dynasty (the last dynasty of feudal Vietnam). (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Bo Da pagoda is remarkable for its feng shui characteristics, architecture, woodblocks, guardian god statues, and the largest tower garden in Vietnam (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Bo Da pagoda festival is held between the 16th and 18th day of the second lunar month. The festival helps promote the historical and architectural values of the Bo Da pagoda while introducing the beauty of the landscape, people and traditional culture of Viet Yen district and Bac Giang province in general. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)