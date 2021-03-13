The pagoda’s tower garden is considered the most largest and most beautiful of its kind in Vietnam. This is where the bone-ash and sarira of over 1,000 monks and nuns are kept. Most of the towers are 3-5m high and have three or four stories. These towers, inscribed with the dates of birth and death of the monks, are a valuable source for researchers of Lam Te Buddhism.(Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)