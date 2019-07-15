Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian rescuers on July 14 retrieved two bodies and were searching for 11 other passengers who remained unaccounted for after a boat with 15 people on board sank off Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua.



The boat departed from Sorong on July 13 and was heading to Raja Ampat when it capsized in the waters off Raja Ampat, said Yusuf Latief, head of communication for media at Indonesia’s national search and rescue office.



Two of the passengers had been rescued, said Latief.



Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, where many use ferries and other boats to travel despite poor safety standards.



Earlier this year, over 300 people were estimated to have drowned when a ferry sank between the islands of Sulawesi and Borneo.-VNA