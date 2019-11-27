Bodies of Essex lorry victims brought home
Hanoi (VNA) – The bodies of 16 out of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, have arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi, on November 27 morning.
The transport of the victims’ bodies home was carried out by the Foreign Ministry in coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities.
After the plane carrying the bodies landed, representatives from Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces received and transported the dead back to the localities to hand over to the victims’ families.
Since the incident happened, the Foreign Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK have cooperated closely with relevant agencies and localities of Vietnam and the UK to support victims’ families in the humanitarian spirit and in accordance with international law as well as laws and customs of both countries.
Relevant agencies of Vietnam and the UK are continuing to work closely together for the early repatriation of the remaining dead victims./.