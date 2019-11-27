Bodies of Essex lorry victims brought home
The bodies of 16 out of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, have arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi, on November 27 morning.
-
The transport of the victims’ bodies home was carried out by the Foreign Ministry in coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities (Photo: VNA)
-
After the plane carrying the bodies landed, representatives from Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces received and transported the dead back to the localities to hand over to the victims’ families (Photo: VNA)
-
Staff of Noi Bai international airport transport the victims' bodies (Photo: VNA)
-
Staff of Noi Bai international airport transport the victims' bodies (Photo: VNA)