Body of Vietnamese victim in Seoul Halloween disaster repatriated
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said according to information from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK), the body of the only Vietnamese victim who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area was repatriated on November 2.
At the Foreign Ministry's regular press conference on November 3, Hang said to date, it has been confirmed that in addition to the dead citizen, born in 2001, another Vietnamese was injured in the accident.
Immediately after receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy promptly implemented a series of citizen protection measures, such as visiting, and support funeral-related issues according to the wishes of the citizen's family.
The spokesperson took the occasion to send her deepest condolences to the victim's family.
Units under the ministry and the embassy are continuing to closely monitor the situation, while keeping in regular contact with the authorities and the Vietnamese community in the RoK, and are ready to take necessary measures to protect citizens in case there are more Vietnamese victims.
A service was held at Bucheon Hospital funeral house on October 31 for the deceased Vietnamese.
Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Nguyen Viet Anh attended the service, while RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin sent a wreath. The Korean Foreign Ministry also told the Vietnamese Embassy that its Government is exerting efforts to provide support for all victims of the tragedy.
The stampede, which broke out on the night of October 29, took the lives of 154 people and injured 133 others, as crowds were celebrating Halloween on Itaewon street./.