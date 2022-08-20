Arrestees in a community centre in An Phu district (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – A body suspected of a missing person in a case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing a casino in Cambodia to return home was found in Binh Ghi river on August 20, said an official of An Phu district, the southern province of An Giang, the same day.

Earlier on August 18 morning, a group of Vietnamese nationals were arrested by An Giang Border Guards.

They said a total of 42 people tried to escape from the casino in Sampeou Poun commune, Kaoh Thom district, Kandal province. Some have sustained minor injuries. One person is missing and another, a 16-year-old male from Kon Tum province, was caught by the casino staff in his attempt to escape.

They were previously lured to Cambodia to work at the casino.

Chairman of the district People’s Committee Tran Hoa Hop said authorities of An Giang and Kandal held a working session to discuss situation of the remaining Vietnamese in the casino, but the specific number remains unknown./.