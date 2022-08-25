Business Vietnam targets over 70% mechanisation rate for crop production by 2030: Minister Vietnam aims to reach a minimum rate of 70% of mechanisation in crop production by 2030 and income of a farmer will be around 120 million VND (5,140 USD) per year by 2030, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on August 25.

Business Masan denies selling Omachi instant noodles directly to Qianyu – supplier in Taiwan Masan Consumer had neither exported nor sold Omachi shrimp flavoured instant noodles directly to Qianyu Co., Ltd to export to Taiwan (China), the Vietnamese firm said on August 24 after a batch of the noodles was returned for destruction as reported by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

Business Hanoi seeks measures to propelling supporting industries Over the years, Hanoi has recorded encouraging outcomes after years of implementing many programmes, plans, mechanisms and policies for supporting industry development, as heard at a conference held in the capital city on August 24.

Business Seafood companies face a difficult third quarter The growth momentum of the seafood industry is likely to slow down in this third quarter due to the rising pressure of production and transportation costs, while purchasing power in major markets is expected to decrease.