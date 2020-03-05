Boho flea market to open in HCM City
HCM City (VNA) - The outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host the Thao Dien Flea Market which will highlight the bohemian lifestyle on March 7.
The market will include stalls featuring handmade and vintage clothes, jewellry and accessories in a bohemian style. Different kinds of quality and unique fabrics produced by local garment companies will also be included.
The event will present handmade items and art works made by local artisans and artists./.