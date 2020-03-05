Culture - Sports Cultural festival showcases ethnic groups A series of festivals organised by different ethnic minority groups from the country’s northwestern region are taking place at the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Women’s squad for Olympic play-off announced Head coach Mai Duc Chung on March 2 named a 19-strong national women’s football team to prepare for their match with Australia in the upcoming AFC Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament play-off.