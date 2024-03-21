Business Vietnam a typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur: Argentinian expert Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Vietnam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.

ASEAN Cambodia, Thailand highly evaluate ties, bilateral cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party President Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke highly of the bilateral relationship and cooperation, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership, bringing mutual benefits to the two peoples, during a meeting in Cambodia on March 18.

ASEAN Bangkok implements AI for weather forecasts Bangkok’s authorities have cooperated with Weathernews Inc., Japan to implement the AI Nowcast system, aiming to provide accurate forecasts of rainfall in the Bangkok region three hours ahead of time.

ASEAN Japan, ASEAN to integrate QR code payments from 2025 Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will integrate QR code payments from 2025, aiming to facilitate spending between these countries without the need to exchange currency, which is time-consuming, especially for tourists, according to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).