Bond market posts strong growth in ASEAN+3 economies
The sustainable bond market of member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea expanded 29.3% last year, outpacing the 21% growth of the global and euro-area sustainable bond markets, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Sustainable bond market of ASEAN+3 economies posts strong growth. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)
Outstanding sustainable bonds in the economies reached 798.7 billion USD by the end of 2023, and accounted for around 20% of global sustainable bonds, the latest edition of Asia Bond Monitor released on March 21 showed.
As of the end of 2023, the global and euro-area sustainable bond market reached 4 trillion USD and 1.5 trillion USD, respectively.
ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said that ASEAN sustainable bond issuance made up a higher share of local currency financing and long-term financing in 2023, driven by public sector participation.
Financial conditions in emerging East Asia improved marginally between December 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024 as the US Federal Reserve was expected to ease its monetary stance, while inflation continued to moderate and most economies posted sound economic growth in the region.
Sustainable bonds are bond instruments that are used to finance projects and programmes with environmental and social benefits./.
