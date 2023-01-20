Culture - Sports Vietnamese traditional offering trays prepared for Lunar New Year's Eve According to ancient traditions, on the last day of a lunar year, a typical Vietnamese family puts aside everything to prepare a feast to worship their grandparents and ancestors, praying for a brighter year ahead.

Culture - Sports Efforts to preserve five-tone musical ensemble of the Khmer in Soc Trang The five-tone (Ngu am) musical ensemble or Pinn Peat orchestra, a form of orchestral music for religious rituals, is closely associated with Theravada Buddhism in pagodas and hamlets of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.