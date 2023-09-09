Politics Events mark Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with Israel, Australia Different events were held in Netanya city of Israel and Sydney city of Australia on September 8 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the respective 30th and 50th anniversaries of Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with the two countries.

Politics PM demands determination to surf through difficulties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded ministries, sectors, and localities resolutely not step back in the face of difficulties while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August in Hanoi on September 9.

Politics Young parliamentarians help realise sustainable development goals The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam will host the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians from September 14-18 in Hanoi under the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”

Politics US President’s visit to further drive Vietnam - US relations: ambassador Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Vietnam on September 10-11, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has expressed his belief that the trip will create a new impetus for bilateral relations to reach a new height.