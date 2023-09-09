Book about Vietnam-US political relations published
The book on the political relations between Vietnam and the US published by the Su That National Political Publishing House (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled "Political Relations between Vietnam and the US (1995-2020)", providing readers with an in-depth, comprehensive view of the process of normalising relations between the two countries.
The book by Dr. Doan Ngoc Tuan from Nguyen Tat Thanh University and Associate Professor, Ph.D. Tran Nam Tien from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has more than 300 pages, with three chapters featuring factors affecting Vietnam-US political relations in the 1995-2020 period, Vietnam-US political relations in 1995-2020, and some comments on and issues in the relations in 1995-2020.
The authors analyse international contexts and factors affecting the two countries’ political relations, and developments in their ties; and evaluate successes and limitations, advantages and challenges, thereby providing comments and assessments on the development process of the bilateral relationship.
The book also contributes to affirming the right leadership of the Party and State, helping readers better understand Vietnam's achievements in foreign affairs in the new development period./.