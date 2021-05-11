Society Binh Duong safely handles wartime bomb The Military High Command of southern Binh Duong province on May 10 said its sapper force has safely handled a wartime bomb found while digging the foundation of a public facility.

Society Vietnamese-French woman presses ahead with historic AO lawsuit Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga affirmed she will continue her lawsuit against multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces during the war in Vietnam after the Crown Court of Evry City ruled that it was not competent enough to hear her case.

Society Defendants in Nhat Cuong Company smuggling case jailed The Hanoi People’s Court on May 10 handed down sentences to 14 defendants in a case related to smuggling and violations of accounting regulations at the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd.