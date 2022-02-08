Politics Congratulations to Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 6 sent a letter of congratulations to British Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.

Politics Lao Ambassador makes Tet visit to Vietnamese Embassy in France Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO Le Thi Hong Van have received a delegation from the Lao Embassy – led by Ambassador Kham-Inh Khitchadeth – who came to deliver their Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings.

Politics Vietnamese President wishes Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics success President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, wishing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics a complete success and extending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people.

Politics Party chief offers incense at Thang Long Royal Citadel Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late kings and talented persons who had made contributions to the nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 4, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.