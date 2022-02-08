Book collection on Party’s ideological foundation debuts
A book title of the collection (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Political Publishing House has released a collection of more than 160 book titles on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation.
Apart from the collection, a book series titled Bien Nien Su Kien Lich Su Dang Cong San Viet Nam (Chronicle of historical events of the CPV) was introduced to the public on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930).
The collection includes works by President Ho Chi Minh and those on the late leader, the Party and political system building, socialism and Vietnam’s path towards socialism.
The bookcase showcasing the collection is located on December 19 Book Street in Hanoi, and will be updated and supplemented on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, the book series features the Party’s leadership during the past struggles against French and US forces, socialism building and the cause of reform, industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.
In her remarks, Pham Thi Thinh, Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House, said protecting the Party’s ideological foundation is a leading crucial task of the entire Party, people and army.
The above-said books are significant to the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, she added./.
