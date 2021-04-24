Representatives from Hansae Co,.Ltd and the Da Nang Department of Education and Training at a ceremony on April 23 kick off a programme that will donate 9,600 children’s books to primary schools in Da Nang . (Photo courtesy of the company)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) — The HansaeYes24 Foundation will give 9,600 copies of children’s books to primary schools in central Da Nang city under its annual book donation programme to celebrate Vietnam Book Day (April 21).

Books on various subjects like history, science, literature, culture and children’s stories are being delivered to 96 primary schools in the city this month. Bookshelves are also being given to schools for their libraries.

The programme, with a cost of nearly 300 million VND (3,000 USD), aims to foster the love of reading and raise awareness about the importance of reading for school-aged children.

As many as 40,000 copies have been given to primary schools in Ho Chi Minh City since the programme was launched by the Republic of Korea-based Hansae Co, Ltd in coordination with the municipal Department of Education and Training in 2017.

This is the first time the programme has gifted books to schools in Da Nang./.