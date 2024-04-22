A book fair is held in Moscow on April 21 in response to the Vietnam Book and Reading Cultural Day (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A book fair was held in Moscow on April 21 in response to the Vietnam Book and Reading Cultural Day, creating a chance for the Vietnamese community in Russia to meet, exchange books, and promote the reading culture.

Themed “Tram Ky uc” (memory station), the event was jointly organised by “Vong tay Viet-Nga” (Vietnam- Russia embrace) association and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Russia, aiming at inspiring solidarity and patriotism among members of the overseas Vietnamese community.

A fund-raising event was also held to build schools for mountainous students at home.

Visitors at the book fair (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day was first held in 2022 following a decision by the Prime Minister.



The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers, and libraries that strive to preserve, collect, and promote books./.