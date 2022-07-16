BOOKS FOR KIDS - HCM City hosts its third Book Fair for Children at the Book Pedestrian Street in District 1. (File photo from the Book Street’s Facebook page)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The third HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among children and teenagers opened on July 15 at the HCM City Book Pedestrian Street.

The fair, themed “Khoi Nguon Tri Thuc – Chap Canh Uoc Mo” (Unleash the Knowledge - Let Your Dreams Fly), is organised by the HCM City Department of Information and Communications and its partners.

The fair offers more than 16,000 titles of books for children by local and foreign authors, mostly literature, from 18 local publishers and distributors, including Kim Dong Publishing House, Phuong Nam Book Company, Tre Publishing House and Sbooks Joint Stock Company.

Comic books, colouring books and reference books are also being offered at the fair.

The event includes a showcase of books for children that won national book and literature awards.

Russian books for children published between 1986 and 1990 are on display as well.

The organisers will host around 30 workshops and discussions during the event.

Discussions about which books are children’s favourites and what children want in books will feature experts./.