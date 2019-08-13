The cover of the book (Photo: VNA)

– A pictorial book titled “50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969-2019)” has been introduced to the public.The book was compiled and published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House, the Institute of President Ho Chi Minh and Party Leaders, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum on the occasion of 50 years of implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s testament.It comprises three main parts featuring the late President’s testament, Vietnam’s major revolutionary achievements after 50 years of implementing his testament, and Party building and rectification along with the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle” campaign.Phung Thi My, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the VNA Publishing House, said the book is expected to contribute to nurturing the pride of traditional patriotism and the sense of responsibility among the public, especially young generations.With 280 pages, the Vietnamese-English bilingual book features nearly 400 photos selected from different sources and taken in different periods of time.President Ho Chi Minh began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. This special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development for both at that time and in the future.-VNA