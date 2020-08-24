Book honours scientific, technological innovations
The Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation 2020, showcasing innovative projects and solutions in science and technology, was released at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 24.
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation 2020, showcasing innovative projects and solutions in science and technology, was released at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 24.
The ceremony honoured the 75 innovative scientific and technological projects and solutions and seven others that have been quickly applied in the fight against COVID-19.
According to Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, projects honoured focused on areas important in everyday life, such as environmental protection, food safety, medical treatment, public health, scientific solutions for administrative reform, socio-economic development, and natural disaster warnings and flood prevention.
As part of the “Solidarity, creativity and emulation for national construction and defence” movement, since 2016 the committee has worked with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), and relevant ministries and sectors to select, announce, and honour 365 typical scientific and technological projects and solutions in the Vietnam Golden Book of Innovation./.