Sci-Tech Da Nang to develop digital hub and regional bio-tech centre The CMC Corporation, the second largest Information and Communications (ICT) group in Vietnam, has proposed a strategic development plan for a creative space and a digital hub in the central city of Da Nang.

Sci-Tech “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards launched The first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards were launched in Hanoi on August 19, aiming to promote the development of digital technology businesses in the country.

Sci-Tech Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Sci-Tech Science and technology to advance agriculture in Ninh Thuan The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has stepped up the application of science and technology in agricultural production in order to boost socio-economic development in tandem with sustainable environmental protection.