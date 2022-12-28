Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (The second from the right) and Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongphane Savanhphet (The second from the left) are reading the book at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Diplomatic Academy under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a book on the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos at a ceremony on December 28 in Vientiane.



In his speech at the event, Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanhphet said the book featured the establishment and development history of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, including cooperation between their diplomatic sectors, bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region and the international arena, and bilateral cooperation before and after 1975, as well as during the current national defence, construction and development period.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung thanked and highly valued the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially its Diplomatic Academy, for compiling and releasing the book right in the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year.



He said the book will help Lao diplomats, especially the young, understand more about the relationship between the two countries.



The diplomat expressed the belief that when it is translated into Vietnamese, the book will also be a valuable document for Vietnamese diplomats to gain an insight into the Laos-Vietnam special relationship./.