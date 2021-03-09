Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh shared the book is a gift of gratitude for leaders, people, and readers of the two countries. It’s also a wish of the ambassador to bolster the special bond of Vietnam and Russia.

Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federation Council, State Duma, administrations of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other localities, as well as local scholars, people and Vietnamese expatriates./.

VNA