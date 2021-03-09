Book on 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations debuts
A book featuring 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations compiled by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh was publicly introduced at a ceremony held by the embassy in Moscow recently.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh shared the book is a gift of gratitude for leaders, people, and readers of the two countries. It’s also a wish of the ambassador to bolster the special bond of Vietnam and Russia.
Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federation Council, State Duma, administrations of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other localities, as well as local scholars, people and Vietnamese expatriates./.