Business Vietnam posts two-fold growth in agricultural trade surplus in 7 months Vietnam's import-export value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 58.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Big step for Vietnamese fruits towards US market First litchi fruits of northern Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces have been shipped by sea to the US to be sold at Safeway and Albersons - two supermarket chains with the largest network on the West Coast of the US.

Business PM inspects stagnant steel project in Thai Nguyen Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 inspected the progress of the second phase of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant extension project (TISCO 2) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 31.