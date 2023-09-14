The book "Fidel Castro, Nuestra Sangre por Vietnam" (Fidel Castro, Our Blood for Vietnam) is launched by the Latin American News Agency, Prensa Latina (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) - The book "Fidel Castro, Nuestra Sangre por Vietnam" (Fidel Castro, Our Blood for Vietnam) was launched by the Latin American News Agency, Prensa Latina, in Havana on September 13, marking the 50th anniversary of the leader's historic visit to Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Prensa Latina President Luis Enrique González said the book is a collaboration between Prensa Latina and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The 76-page book gathers dozens of images that mark a milestone in the relations and fraternity between Cuba and Vietnam.

Fidel’s presence in Vietnam was a gesture of personal courage and a call for the international community to learn about the cause of the heroic Vietnamese people, and an expression of its solidarity with that struggle, he added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung said the book contributes to helping young Cuban and Vietnamese people to have a better understanding of countless efforts by their older generations to build and nurture the two countries’ relations which have been passed down generations to them.

Earlier, the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House publicised a bilingual a book on the visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri during the war 50 years ago.

The publication in Vietnamese and Spanish named "Fidel Castro - Vi Viet Nam, nguyen hien dang ca mau!" (Fidel Castro - Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam" [Fidel Castro: Our blood for Vietnam]) marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit, reminding people of his famous saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”.

It also helps readers have a better understanding about Fidel's special affection for Vietnam, Vietnamese people, and President Ho Chi Minh./.