Book on first Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos released
A 132-page book on Le Van Hien, the first Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, was introduced to the public at the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in Vientiane on December 30.
The book on Le Van Hien, the first Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos (Photo: VNA)
Recording part of the diplomat’s activities in Laos in the 15 years from 1962 to 1976 something, the book contains a host of valuable materials, including Hien’s private notes, some of which have never been published previously. It also has comments on the ambassador from former Lao senior leaders, highlighting his contribution to the country’s revolution and to the Vietnam-Laos special relations.
Delivering a speech at the release, Singthong Singhapanya, former director of the museum, said the fact that President Ho Chi Minh assigned the veteran revolutionary and minister of finance as the first Vietnamese ambassador in Laos proves his capacity.
What the diplomat did during his term, meanwhile, proved the correctness of the decision, he added.
The publication of the book aims at helping Lao people know that its struggle for independence needs support from international friends, particularly Vietnam, and at encouraging the younger generation to better protect the two countries./.