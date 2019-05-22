Rector of the Lampang Rajabhat University Somkiat Saityhanoo (L) presents the book to a representative of the Thai Foreign Ministry at a ceremony on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

– A book on the late President Ho Chi Minh, the first to be published in Thailand in both Vietnamese and Thai, was launched at a ceremony in the Thai northern province of Lampang on May 22.The book, titled “Chu tich Ho Chi Minh: Nguoi dat nen mong cho quan he Viet Nam-Thai Lan hien dai” (President Ho Chi Minh: who laid the basis for modern Vietnam-Thailand relations), is co-authored by Assistant Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hang at Lampang Rajabhat University and Prof. Chuan Petkaew at Suratthani Rajabhat University.The Thai edition is 507 pages long, and the Vietnamese is 387 pages. Its content revolves around Ho Chi Minh’s personality and his vision of international solidarity, particularly in building the foundation for the Vietnam-Thailand ties.Speaking at the launching ceremony, a representative of Lampang authorities stressed that the late president was not only a great leader of Vietnam, but also a beloved figure in the hearts of Thai people.Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang praised the two authors’ collaboration, saying their work helps Thai people gain more knowledge on Ho Chi Minh’s biography and contributes to fostering the two countries’ friendship.Currently, the book has been delivered to libraries of more than 100 universities in Thailand. –VNA