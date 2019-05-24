A book on the late President Ho Chi Minh, the first to be published in Thailand in both Vietnamese and Thai, was launched at a ceremony in the Thai northern province of Lampang on May 22.

The book, titled “Chu tich Ho Chi Minh: Nguoi dat nen mong cho quan he Viet Nam-Thai Lan hien dai” (President Ho Chi Minh: who laid the basis for modern Vietnam-Thailand relations), is co-authored by Assistant Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hang at Lampang Rajabhat University and Prof. Chuan Petkaew at Suratthani Rajabhat University.

The Thai edition is 507 pages long, and the Vietnamese is 387 pages. Its content revolves around Ho Chi Minh’s personality and his vision of international solidarity, particularly in building the foundation for the Vietnam-Thailand ties.

It is the first-ever book on President Ho Chi Minh published in Thailand in two languages of Thai and Vietnamese.

Currently, the book has been delivered to libraries of more than 100 universities in Thailand.-VNA