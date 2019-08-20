Two books on late President Ho Chi Minh’s testament are set to be translated into Russian and published in the country.

The books to be published are “Bac Ho viet Di chuc” (Uncle Ho writes the Testament), by his secretary Vu Ky and “Hoat dong cua Nguyen Ai Quoc o Lien Xo” (Nguyen Ai Quoc’s activities in the Soviet Union from 1923-1938).

The initiative aims to mark the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament and the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations next year.

President Ho Chi Minh began writing his testament in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years./.