Traditional festivals, rituals and religions of the Vietnamese are introduced in a book compiled by late Prof Nguyen Van Huyen (1908-1975), as a French-educated scholar and Minister of Education of Vietnam (1946-1975).The book comprises essays and research Huyen compiled in French during his career. In the documents, Huyen played the role of a narrator to talk with French scholars and readers who wished to learn about Vietnamese culture.Do Trong Quang and Tran Dinh translated the documents to Vietnamese aiming to introduce the valuable research to the public and honour the scholar’s effort.Art researcher Phan Cam Thuong remarked that the book featured interesting customs and festivals, some of which have been lost and no longer practised.That’s the reason why this is a must-see book for those who love Vietnamese culture, especially young people, he said.The book is published and distributed by Nha Nam Culture and Communication Company.-VNA