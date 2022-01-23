Culture - Sports Tu Lien kumquat trees popular ahead of Tet The Bonsai kumquat trees of Tu Lien village with their unique shapes and sizes are picking up in popularity among shoppers for Tet decorations in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Tiger head-shaped insignia in Hue royal architecture As “Ho phu” (tiger head-shaped insignia) is believed to bring longevity and eternal life as well as ward off evil, it is used as decoration in the archways of Hue royal palaces and tombs. Various kinds of “Ho phu” were created by the skilled hands of ancient artisans.

Culture - Sports Vietnam hope to gain points in match with Australia: head coach The men's national team will do their best to earn points in their away game with Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, head coach Park Hang-seo said during a press conference held on January 26.